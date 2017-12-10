A ‘Second Helping’ of homemade goodness

Lining the bookshelves in Emily Goodrich’s living room are hundreds of cookbooks she has collected over the years and thousands of recipes she has, at some point, tried on her family.

But reading cookbooks and sampling the fare isn’t enough for Goodrich. She wants to get in on the act, and has already done so once.

With the urging of friends and family, Goodrich, who professes a great love for cooking, decided a couple years back to jot down many of her recipes and turn them into a cookbook. That idea blossomed into the Good and Rich cookbook, a hit among many in Sampson County who yearned to read and try some of the Sampson’s recipes.

The first one received such a good response that Goodrich decided to dig into her recipe repertoire once again, sharing some of her favorite recipes through her second cookbook, “Second Helping.”

Growing up in a home of eight people, Goodrich said her mother would cook three meals a day, everyday. Cooking was something she learned to do at an early age, and a passion she enjoys sharing.

In her home, just outside of Salemburg, earlier this week, Goodrich took a few minutes to talk her about cookbooks and her love for cooking, the whole time stirring pots, cutting vegetables and working to prepare a dinner-time meal.

“I just have this think about cookbooks,” Goodrich shared as she started preparing the ingredients for one of the hundreds of recipes that can be found in her latest publication. “When I find a recipe I like, I will either cut it out or print it off the internet, and eventually I try it.”

In 2013, Goodrich published her first cookbook that was filled with 400 of her favorite recipes, including everything from meatloaf to weed killer.

“I don’t use any of those fancy recipes,” Goodrich remarked, laughing. “Everything in my recipes is made from simple ingredients and easy instructions. It’s stuff that anyone could cook.”

Her latest book is choked full of new recipes, 400 more of the easy-to-cook variety. Between the two cookbooks, and the 800 recipes, Goodrich says she has tried each dish at least once, some multiple times and on special occasions.

“I just love to cook,” Goodrich gushed. “If I am in the mood to try something, but maybe we don’t want to eat it at home, I’ll just take it to a neighbor and share it with them.”

Like many things in life, a recipe is not an exact science. Goodrich has made notes throughout both cookbooks and on many of her recipes as to things that work or don’t work about either the ingredients or the actual cooking instructions.

At the top of many of her recipes, she writes “good,” indicating that particular recipe is one of her favorites, and one she’ll often return to.

“I like to try things that are a little bit different,” she shared. “Not anything off the wall, just a little bit different.”

Of the more than 200 cookbooks she owns, Goodrich says they are all from church groups or various organizations — not anything from well-known chefs from television.

“I don’t like cooking any of that stuff that people can’t pronounce,” Goodrich attested. “I like to cook things people can eat and make for themself if they want it.”

Goodrich says she plans to continue collecting different recipes, so that means there may be a third cookbook — if she gets the chance to try some of the things she has found.

Never far out of her sight, Emily Goodrich uses her own cookbook for a recipe for dinner. A local favorite, Emily Goodrich likes to make Reindeer Poop during the holidays. Goodrich stirs tomatoes into a pan of beef, preparing a meal even as she discusses her latest cookbook 'Second Helping.' Using hamburger, onion, pepper, celery, tomatoes and noodles, Emily Goodrich is making one of the many recipes from her cookbook. Casseroles and entrees aren't the only things in Emily Goodrich's cookbook. She also included snacks and desserts. Salemburg resident Emily Goodrich owns more than 200 different cookbooks.

Sampson native shares more of her recipe collection in second cookbook

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

