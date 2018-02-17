The stroke of the brush

Using a steady hand, Suzanne Williford applies the final touches of pink paint to the project she has been working on for the last two weeks.

Williford and her brother Charlie, along with dozens of other Sampson County youth, enjoy participating in the artistic happenings at the Sampson Arts Council’s monthly Art Club.

Alberts Student Art Club began more than 10 years ago as an avenue for local youth to learn about well-known artists and their techniques, while having an opportunity to expand their own artistic talents at the same time.

Megan Whichello, instructor for the club, says she enjoys working with the kids and giving them a chance to learn about things they don’t have the opportunity to explore in school.

“I try to do things with them they aren’t able to do in school,” Whichello said, holding a hair dryer in her hand to speed up the paint-drying process on Valentine’s Day projects her students are working on during the month of February.

Three times a month, students gather in one of the upstairs rooms of the Victor R. Small House and learn about different art techniques, artists and mediums. On average, Whichello says she has about 10 students per class. Students sign up and pay monthly for the classes that interest them, rather than paying a yearly membership fee.

“I really enjoyed the baskets we made in pottery class,” Suzanne shared, as she pushed her brush, covered in pink paint, up and down a small piece of canvas, the methodical strokes quicklly developing into an image. “But I really like this project too, because I will get to give it to my mom for Valentine’s Day.”

The Art Club is for students in grade school, while most of the students are K-8. Projects are open-ended, and Whichello says she tries to incorporate all mediums to give students an opportunity to learn about different artistic styles.

“One month we may focus on a famous artist and their technique, and the next month we may work with pottery or wire sculpting,” Whichello said.

Much of the artwork hangs in the seating area of Burney’s Sweets and More of Clinton.

“Art Club really gives the kids a chance to hang out and have fun while they are learning about art,” the instructor added. “We have a lot more creative freedom here than they have at school where everything is more structured.”

For anyone interested in signing up for Art Club, please call 910-596-2533 to register.

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

