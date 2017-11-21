Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina donate to hurricane relief

FAYETTEVILLE — Ag Carolina Farm Credit, Cape Fear Farm Credit, and Carolina Farm Credit are proud to announce the donation of $26,000 from employees and directors for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma relief efforts. Farm Credit matched the employee funds for a total of $52,000.

The funds were sent to Samaritan’s Purse to be distributed as necessary. Samaritan’s Purse set up five disaster relief units in Texas to equip staff and volunteers as they served residents recovering from Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath. Samaritan’s Purse delivered critically needed supplies to storm survivors and affected families of Hurricane Irma.

“Samaritan’s Purse is grateful for Farm Credit and their employees who’ve made a very generous gift in support of our work responding to the recent hurricanes that have affected Texas, Florida and the Caribbean. Our work is intense and important. Having Farm Credit, come along side of us by supporting our work and the victims of these storms financially is a huge blessing to the people and communities affected. We thank the Lord for you all.” – Jim Loscheider, Vice President Donor Ministries

Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma impacted many of the people, highways, homes, businesses, and farming operations throughout the southern part of the United States, especially Texas and Florida. Farm Credit serves many of the areas affected by the disaster. The mission of the Farm Credit System is to be there for the agricultural and rural communities through good times and bad.