Perdue announces FSA state committee appointees

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue recently announced a slate of Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Committee appointees. State committees are selected by the secretary, serve at the pleasure of the secretary, and are responsible for carrying out FSA’s farm programs within delegated authorities.

“The State Committees will help to ensure USDA is providing our farmers, ranchers, foresters, and agricultural producers with the best customer service,” Secretary Perdue said. “They serve as a liaison between USDA and the producers in each state across the nation by keeping them informed and hearing their appeals and complaints. The committees are made up mostly of active farmers and ranchers, representing their peers and ensuring USDA’s programs are supporting the American harvest.”

The following is a list of State Committees in North Carolina:

• Committee Chair Alice Scott – Lucama

• Jeffery Lee – Benson

• Nathan Ramsey – Fairview

• Richard Renegar – Harmony

• Jeff Tyson – Nashville

State committees are appointed for a one year term which began on Jan. 1, 2018. Each state committee has five members, one chairperson and four members. States that are not listed here or that have incomplete lists will be announced at a later date.