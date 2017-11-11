What’s cookin’

Posted on by

Clinton City Schools

Monday, Nov. 13

Spaghetti w/Noodles/Breadstick

Turkey, Ham & Cheese Croissant

Green Beans

Applesauce

Milk

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Chick Fillet on Bun

BBQ Beef Rib

French Fries

Broccoli w/Cheese

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Turkey/Gravy/Rice/Roll

Pork Chop on Bun

Candied Yams

Collards

Apple Pie Italian Ice Cup

Milk

Thursday, Nov. 16

Beef Taco Hard Shell

BBQ Pork on Bun

Corn

Pinto Beans

Cole Slaw

Peaches

Milk

Friday, Nov. 17

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Fish Sticks w/Roll

Green Peas

Strawberry Cup

Milk

Sampson County Schools

Monday, Nov. 13

Bright Leaf Hot Dog or

Chef Salad w/Chicken

French Fries

Steamed Cabbage

Mixed Fruit

Peaches

Milk

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce or

Chicken Nuggets

Green Beans

Glazed Carrots

Diced Pears

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Pizza or

Cheeseburger

Sweet Potato Fries

Steamed Broccoli w/Cheese

Peaches

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Thursday, Nov. 16

PB&J Sandwich or

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Chicken Chili

Carrot Sticks

Toss Salad

Variety of Fresh Fruit

Milk

Friday, Nov. 17

Fish Fillet Sandwich or

BBQ Pork Sandwich

Baked Beans

Cole Slaw

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Milk

