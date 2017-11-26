What’s cookin’

Posted on by

Clinton City Schools

Monday, Nov. 27

Chick Fillet on Bun

BBQ Beef Rib on Bun

Broccoli w/Cheese

Steamed Carrots

Baked Apples

Milk

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Chicken Fajita

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Corn

Pinto Beans

Applesauce

Milk

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Meatloaf w/ Breadstick

Corn Dog

Mashed Potatoes

Black Eye Peas

Peaches

Milk

Thursday, Nov. 30

Hot Dog/Rice Krispy

Cheeseburger-Rice Krispy

French Fries

Green Beans

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Friday, Dec. 1

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Fish Sticks w/Roll

Green Peas

Pineapple Tidbits

Scooter Ice Cream Bar

Milk

Sampson County Schools

Monday, Nov. 27

Bright Leaf Hot Dog or

Chicken Fillet Sandwich

French Fries

Steamed Cabbage

Mixed Fruit

Peaches

Milk

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce or

Chicken Nuggets

Green Beans

Glazed Carrots

Diced Pears

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Pizza or

Cheeseburger

Sweet Potato Fries

Steamed Broccoli w/Cheese

Peaches

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Thursday, Nov. 30

PB&J Sandwich or

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Chicken Chili

Baby Carrots

Toss Salad

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Friday, Dec. 1

Fish Fillet Sandwich or

BBQ Pork Sandwich

Baked Beans

Cole Slaw

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Milk

