What’s cookin’

Clinton City Schools
Monday, Nov. 27
Chick Fillet on Bun
BBQ Beef Rib on Bun
Broccoli w/Cheese
Steamed Carrots
Baked Apples
Milk
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Chicken Fajita
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Corn
Pinto Beans
Applesauce
Milk
Wednesday, Nov. 29
Meatloaf w/ Breadstick
Corn Dog
Mashed Potatoes
Black Eye Peas
Peaches
Milk
Thursday, Nov. 30
Hot Dog/Rice Krispy
Cheeseburger-Rice Krispy
French Fries
Green Beans
Mixed Fruit
Milk
Friday, Dec. 1
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Fish Sticks w/Roll
Green Peas
Pineapple Tidbits
Scooter Ice Cream Bar
Milk
Sampson County Schools
Monday, Nov. 27
Bright Leaf Hot Dog or
Chicken Fillet Sandwich
French Fries
Steamed Cabbage
Mixed Fruit
Peaches
Milk
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce or
Chicken Nuggets
Green Beans
Glazed Carrots
Diced Pears
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Nov. 29
Pizza or
Cheeseburger
Sweet Potato Fries
Steamed Broccoli w/Cheese
Peaches
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Thursday, Nov. 30
PB&J Sandwich or
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Chicken Chili
Baby Carrots
Toss Salad
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Friday, Dec. 1
Fish Fillet Sandwich or
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Milk