Posted on by

What’s cookin’

, ,

Clinton City Schools

Monday, Dec. 4

Beef a Roni w/ Roll

Corn Dog

Green Beans

Applesauce

Milk

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Chicken Nuggets w/Waffles

Sloppy Joe on Bun

Black Eye Peas

Corn

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Baked Chicken w/Breadstick

Pork Chop Sandwich

Mashed Potatoes

Collards

Peach Cup

Milk

Thursday, Dec. 7

Chicken Alfredo w/ Breadstick

BBQ Pork on Bun

Broccoli Florets

Cole Slaw

Pear Slices

Milk

Friday, Dec. 8

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Salad on Bun/1cracker

Green Peas

Pineapple Tidbits

Milk

Sampson County Schools

Monday, Dec. 4

Chef Salad w/Chicken or

Nachos w/Beef

Fiesta Black Beans

Fresh Carrot Sticks w/Dip

Baked Apples

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Chicken Fillet Sandwich or

Rib‐B‐Que in Bun

Sweet Potato Fries

Green Beans

Applesauce

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Pizza or

Cheeseburger

Potato Puffs

Steamed Broccoli w/Cheese

Applesauce

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Thursday, Dec. 7

PB&J Sandwich or

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Vegetable Beef Soup

Breaded Okra

Baby Carrots

Variety of Fresh Fruit

Milk

Friday, Dec. 8

Fish Fillet Sandwich or

BBQ Pork Sandwich

Baked Beans

Cole Slaw

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Milk

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7:42 am |    

United Way inches closer to goal

United Way inches closer to goal
5:10 am |    

Garland FD starts toy drive

Garland FD starts toy drive
4:39 pm |    

Beautifying Salemburg

Beautifying Salemburg
comments powered by Disqus