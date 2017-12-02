What’s cookin’

Clinton City Schools
Monday, Dec. 4
Beef a Roni w/ Roll
Corn Dog
Green Beans
Applesauce
Milk
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Chicken Nuggets w/Waffles
Sloppy Joe on Bun
Black Eye Peas
Corn
Mixed Fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Dec. 6
Baked Chicken w/Breadstick
Pork Chop Sandwich
Mashed Potatoes
Collards
Peach Cup
Milk
Thursday, Dec. 7
Chicken Alfredo w/ Breadstick
BBQ Pork on Bun
Broccoli Florets
Cole Slaw
Pear Slices
Milk
Friday, Dec. 8
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Salad on Bun/1cracker
Green Peas
Pineapple Tidbits
Milk
Sampson County Schools
Monday, Dec. 4
Chef Salad w/Chicken or
Nachos w/Beef
Fiesta Black Beans
Fresh Carrot Sticks w/Dip
Baked Apples
Mixed Fruit
Milk
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Chicken Fillet Sandwich or
Rib‐B‐Que in Bun
Sweet Potato Fries
Green Beans
Applesauce
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Dec. 6
Pizza or
Cheeseburger
Potato Puffs
Steamed Broccoli w/Cheese
Applesauce
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Thursday, Dec. 7
PB&J Sandwich or
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Vegetable Beef Soup
Breaded Okra
Baby Carrots
Variety of Fresh Fruit
Milk
Friday, Dec. 8
Fish Fillet Sandwich or
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Milk