What’s cookin’

Clinton City Schools
Monday, Dec. 11
Spaghetti w/ Noodles/Breadstick
Turkey, Ham & Cheese Croissant
Green Beans
Applesauce
Milk
Tuesday, Dec. 12
Chick Fillet /Rice Krispy Treat
BBQ Beef Rib/Rice Krispy Treat
Corn
Broccoli W/Cheese
Mixed Fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Dec. 13
Turkey/Gravy/Rice/Roll
Pork Chop on Bun
Candied Yams
Collards
Peach Cup
Milk
Thursday, Dec. 14
Meatloaf w/Breadstick
Hot Dog on Bun
French Fries
Black Eye Peas
Sliced Pears
Milk
Friday, Dec. 15
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Fish Sticks w/Roll
Green Peas
Pineapple Tidbits
Ice Cream Sandwich
Milk
Sampson County Schools
Monday, Dec. 11
Bright Leaf Hot Dog or
Chef Salad w/Chicken
French Fries
Steamed Cabbage
Mixed Fruit
Peaches
Milk
Tuesday, Dec. 12
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce or
Chicken Nuggets
Green Beans
Glazed Carrots
Diced Pears
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Dec. 13
Pizza or
Cheeseburger
Sweet Potato Fries
Steamed Broccoli w/Cheese
Peaches
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Thursday, Dec. 14
PB&J Sandwich or
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Chicken Chili
Carrot Sticks
Toss Salad
Variety of Fresh Fruit
Milk
Friday, Dec. 15
Fish Fillet Sandwich or
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Milk