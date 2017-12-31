What’s cookin’

Clinton City School
Monday, Jan. 1
No School
Tuesday, Jan. 2
Chick Fillet / Rice Krispy Treat
Cheeseburger/Rice Krispy Treats
Green Beans
Mixed Fruit
Happy New Year Strawberry &
Lemonade Italian Ice Cup
Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 3
Chicken Alfredo w/Breadstick
Pork Chop Sandwich
Broccoli Florets
Lima Beans
Peaches
Milk
Thursday, Jan. 4
Meatloaf w/ Breadstick
Hot Dog
French Fries
Baked Beans
Applesauce
Milk
Friday, Jan. 5
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Fish Sticks w/Roll
Green Peas
Pineapple Tidbits
Milk
Sampson County Schools
Monday, Jan. 1
No School
Tuesday, Jan. 2
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce or
Chicken Nuggets
Green Beans
Glazed Carrots
Diced Pears
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 3
Pizza or
Cheeseburger
Sweet Potato Fries
Steamed Broccoli w/Cheese
Applesauce
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Thursday, Jan. 4
PB&J Sandwich or
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Chili w/Beans
Baked Potato
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Friday, Jan. 5
Fish Fillet Sandwich or
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Milk