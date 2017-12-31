What’s cookin’

Posted on by

Clinton City School

Monday, Jan. 1

No School

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Chick Fillet / Rice Krispy Treat

Cheeseburger/Rice Krispy Treats

Green Beans

Mixed Fruit

Happy New Year Strawberry &

Lemonade Italian Ice Cup

Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Chicken Alfredo w/Breadstick

Pork Chop Sandwich

Broccoli Florets

Lima Beans

Peaches

Milk

Thursday, Jan. 4

Meatloaf w/ Breadstick

Hot Dog

French Fries

Baked Beans

Applesauce

Milk

Friday, Jan. 5

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Fish Sticks w/Roll

Green Peas

Pineapple Tidbits

Milk

Sampson County Schools

Monday, Jan. 1

No School

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce or

Chicken Nuggets

Green Beans

Glazed Carrots

Diced Pears

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Pizza or

Cheeseburger

Sweet Potato Fries

Steamed Broccoli w/Cheese

Applesauce

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Thursday, Jan. 4

PB&J Sandwich or

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Chili w/Beans

Baked Potato

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Friday, Jan. 5

Fish Fillet Sandwich or

BBQ Pork Sandwich

Baked Beans

Cole Slaw

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Milk

