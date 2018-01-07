What’s cookin’

Clinton City Schools
Monday, Jan. 8
Beef a Roni w/ Roll
Corn Dog
Green Beans
Applesauce
Milk
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Chicken Nuggets w/Waffles
Sloppy Joe on Bun
Black Eye Peas
Corn
Mixed Fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 10
Turkey & Noodles w/Roll
Pork Chop Sandwich
Collards
Candied Yams
Peaches
Milk
Thursday, Jan. 11
Chicken Fajita Wrap
BBQ Pork on Bun
Baked Beans
Sweet Potato Fries
Cole Slaw
Pear Slices
Milk
Friday, Jan. 12
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Salad on Bun/1cracker
Green Peas
Pineapple Tidbits
Milk
Sampson County Schools
Monday, Jan. 8
Chef Salad w/Chicken or
Nachos w/Beef
Fiesta Black Beans
Fresh Carrot Sticks w/Dip
Baked Apples
Mixed Fruit
Milk
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Chicken Fillet in Bun or
Rib‐B‐Que
Sweet Potato Fries
Green Beans
Applesauce
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 10
Pizza or
Cheeseburger
Potato Puffs
Steamed Broccoli w/Cheese
Applesauce
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Thursday, Jan. 11
PB&J Sandwich or
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Vegetable Beef Soup
Carrot Sticks
Breaded Okra
Variety of Fresh Fruit
Milk
Friday, Jan. 12
Fish Fillet Sandwich or
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Milk