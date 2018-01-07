What’s cookin’

Posted on by

Clinton City Schools

Monday, Jan. 8

Beef a Roni w/ Roll

Corn Dog

Green Beans

Applesauce

Milk

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Chicken Nuggets w/Waffles

Sloppy Joe on Bun

Black Eye Peas

Corn

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Turkey & Noodles w/Roll

Pork Chop Sandwich

Collards

Candied Yams

Peaches

Milk

Thursday, Jan. 11

Chicken Fajita Wrap

BBQ Pork on Bun

Baked Beans

Sweet Potato Fries

Cole Slaw

Pear Slices

Milk

Friday, Jan. 12

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Salad on Bun/1cracker

Green Peas

Pineapple Tidbits

Milk

Sampson County Schools

Monday, Jan. 8

Chef Salad w/Chicken or

Nachos w/Beef

Fiesta Black Beans

Fresh Carrot Sticks w/Dip

Baked Apples

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Chicken Fillet in Bun or

Rib‐B‐Que

Sweet Potato Fries

Green Beans

Applesauce

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Pizza or

Cheeseburger

Potato Puffs

Steamed Broccoli w/Cheese

Applesauce

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Thursday, Jan. 11

PB&J Sandwich or

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Vegetable Beef Soup

Carrot Sticks

Breaded Okra

Variety of Fresh Fruit

Milk

Friday, Jan. 12

Fish Fillet Sandwich or

BBQ Pork Sandwich

Baked Beans

Cole Slaw

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Milk

