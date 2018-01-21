Posted on by

What’s cookin’

Clinton City Schools

Monday, Jan. 22

No School

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Dark Horse Chicken Cheese Steak

Pork Chop Sandwich

Broccoli Florets

Pinto Beans

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Turkey, Ham & Cheese

Croissant w/Rice Krispy Treat

Hot Dog on Bun w/Rice Krispy Treat

Green Beans

Corn

Peaches

Milk

Thursday, Jan. 25

Cheeseburger

BBQ Pork on Bun

Sweet Potato Fries

Baked Beans

Cole Slaw

Sliced Pears

Milk

Friday, Jan. 26

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Salad on Bun

Green Peas

Pineapple Tidbits

Milk

Sampson County Schools

Monday, Jan. 22

Chef Salad w/Chicken or

Nachos w/Beef

Fiesta Black Beans

Fresh Carrot Sticks w/Dip

Baked Apples

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Chicken Fillet in Bun or

Rib‐B‐Que

Sweet Potato Fries

Green Beans

Applesauce

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Pizza or

Cheeseburger

Potato Puffs

Steamed Broccoli w/Cheese

Applesauce

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Thursday, Jan. 25

PB&J Sandwich or

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Vegetable Beef Soup

Carrot Sticks

Breaded Okra

Variety of Fresh Fruit

Milk

Friday, Jan. 26

Fish Fillet Sandwich or

BBQ Pork Sandwich

Baked Beans

Cole Slaw

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Milk

