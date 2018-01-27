What’s cookin’

Clinton City Schools
Monday, Jan. 29
Spaghetti w/Noodles w/ Roll
Corn Dog
Green Beans
Applesauce
Milk
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Chicken Alfredo w/Breadstick
BBQ Beef Rib
Corn
Broccoli Florets
Sliced Pears
Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 31
Baked Chicken w/Breadstick
Pulled Pork on Bun
Collards
Black Eye Peas
Peaches
Milk
Thursday, Feb. 1
Cheeseburger
Hot Dog
Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
Mixed Fruit
Milk
Friday, Feb. 2
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Turkey & Cheese Croissant
Green Peas
Pineapple Tidbits
Milk
Sampson County Schools
Monday, Jan. 29
Chef Salad w/Chicken or
Bright Leaf Hot Dog
French Fries
Steamed Cabbage
Peaches
Mixed Fruit
Milk
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce or
Chicken Nuggets
Green Beans
Glazed Carrots
Diced Pears
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 31
Pizza or
Cheeseburger
Sweet Potato Fries
Steamed Broccoli w/Cheese
Applesauce
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Thursday, Feb. 1
PB&J Sandwich or
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Chicken Chili
Carrot Sticks
Toss Salad
Variety of Fresh Fruit
Milk
Friday, Feb. 2
Fish Fillet Sandwich or
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Milk