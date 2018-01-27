Posted on by

What's cookin'

, ,

Clinton City Schools

Monday, Jan. 29

Spaghetti w/Noodles w/ Roll

Corn Dog

Green Beans

Applesauce

Milk

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Chicken Alfredo w/Breadstick

BBQ Beef Rib

Corn

Broccoli Florets

Sliced Pears

Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Baked Chicken w/Breadstick

Pulled Pork on Bun

Collards

Black Eye Peas

Peaches

Milk

Thursday, Feb. 1

Cheeseburger

Hot Dog

Potato Wedges

Baked Beans

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Friday, Feb. 2

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Turkey & Cheese Croissant

Green Peas

Pineapple Tidbits

Milk

Sampson County Schools

Monday, Jan. 29

Chef Salad w/Chicken or

Bright Leaf Hot Dog

French Fries

Steamed Cabbage

Peaches

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce or

Chicken Nuggets

Green Beans

Glazed Carrots

Diced Pears

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Pizza or

Cheeseburger

Sweet Potato Fries

Steamed Broccoli w/Cheese

Applesauce

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Thursday, Feb. 1

PB&J Sandwich or

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Chicken Chili

Carrot Sticks

Toss Salad

Variety of Fresh Fruit

Milk

Friday, Feb. 2

Fish Fillet Sandwich or

BBQ Pork Sandwich

Baked Beans

Cole Slaw

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Milk

