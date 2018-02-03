What’s cookin’

Clinton City Schools
Monday, Feb. 5
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Turkey & Cheese Croissant
Vegetable Beef Soup /2 cracker
Lima Beans
Mixed Fruit
Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 6
Chicken Nuggets w/Waffles
Sloppy Joe on Bun
Black Eye Peas
Corn
Applesauce
Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 7
Beef a Roni w/Roll
Corn Dog
Green Beans
Sliced Pears
Milk
Thursday, Feb. 8
Cheeseburger
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Pinto Beans
Potato Wedges
Peaches
Milk
Friday, Feb. 9
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Salad on Croissant
Green Peas
Pineapple Tidbits
Milk
Sampson County Schools
Monday, Feb. 5
Chef Salad w/Chicken or
Nachos w/Beef
Fiesta Black Beans
Fresh Carrot Sticks w/Dip
Baked Apples
Mixed Fruit
Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 6
Chicken Fillet in Bun or
Rib‐B‐Que
Sweet Potato Fries
Green Beans
Applesauce
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 7
Pizza or
Cheeseburger
Potato Puffs
Steamed Broccoli w/Cheese
Applesauce
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Thursday, Feb. 8
PB&J Sandwich or
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Vegetable Beef Soup
Carrot Sticks
Breaded Okra
Variety of Fresh Fruit
Milk
Friday, Feb. 9
Fish Fillet Sandwich or
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Milk