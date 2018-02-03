Posted on by

What's cookin'

, ,

Clinton City Schools

Monday, Feb. 5

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese Croissant

Vegetable Beef Soup /2 cracker

Lima Beans

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Chicken Nuggets w/Waffles

Sloppy Joe on Bun

Black Eye Peas

Corn

Applesauce

Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Beef a Roni w/Roll

Corn Dog

Green Beans

Sliced Pears

Milk

Thursday, Feb. 8

Cheeseburger

Chicken Fajita Wrap

Pinto Beans

Potato Wedges

Peaches

Milk

Friday, Feb. 9

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Salad on Croissant

Green Peas

Pineapple Tidbits

Milk

Sampson County Schools

Monday, Feb. 5

Chef Salad w/Chicken or

Nachos w/Beef

Fiesta Black Beans

Fresh Carrot Sticks w/Dip

Baked Apples

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Chicken Fillet in Bun or

Rib‐B‐Que

Sweet Potato Fries

Green Beans

Applesauce

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Pizza or

Cheeseburger

Potato Puffs

Steamed Broccoli w/Cheese

Applesauce

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Thursday, Feb. 8

PB&J Sandwich or

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Vegetable Beef Soup

Carrot Sticks

Breaded Okra

Variety of Fresh Fruit

Milk

Friday, Feb. 9

Fish Fillet Sandwich or

BBQ Pork Sandwich

Baked Beans

Cole Slaw

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Milk

