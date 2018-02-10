What’s cookin’

Posted on by

Clinton City Schools

Monday, Feb. 12

Spaghetti w/ Breadstick

Turkey & Cheese Croissant

Green Beans

Applesauce

Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Chicken Alfredo w/Roll

Beef Rib Hoagie

Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Carrots Sliced

Pears

Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Corn Dog

Beef Vegetable Soup

Lima Beans

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Thursday, Feb. 15

Cheeseburger

BBQ Sandwich

Baked Beans

Potato Wedges

Peaches

Milk

Friday, Feb. 16

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Fish Fillet on Bun

Green Peas

Pineapple Tidbits

Milk

Sampson County Schools

Monday, Feb. 12

Chef Salad w/Chicken or

Bright Leaf Hot Dog

French Fries

Steamed Cabbage

Peaches

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce or

Chicken Nuggets

Green Beans

Glazed Carrots

Diced Pears

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Pizza or

Cheeseburger

Sweet Potato Fries

Steamed Broccoli w/Cheese

Applesauce

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Thursday, Feb. 15

PB&J Sandwich or

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Chicken Chili

Carrot Sticks

Toss Salad

Variety of Fresh Fruit

Milk

Friday, Feb. 16

Fish Fillet Sandwich or

BBQ Pork Sandwich

Baked Beans

Cole Slaw

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Milk

