What’s cookin’

Clinton City Schools
Monday, Feb. 12
Spaghetti w/ Breadstick
Turkey & Cheese Croissant
Green Beans
Applesauce
Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Chicken Alfredo w/Roll
Beef Rib Hoagie
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Carrots Sliced
Pears
Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Corn Dog
Beef Vegetable Soup
Lima Beans
Mixed Fruit
Milk
Thursday, Feb. 15
Cheeseburger
BBQ Sandwich
Baked Beans
Potato Wedges
Peaches
Milk
Friday, Feb. 16
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Fish Fillet on Bun
Green Peas
Pineapple Tidbits
Milk
Sampson County Schools
Monday, Feb. 12
Chef Salad w/Chicken or
Bright Leaf Hot Dog
French Fries
Steamed Cabbage
Peaches
Mixed Fruit
Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce or
Chicken Nuggets
Green Beans
Glazed Carrots
Diced Pears
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Pizza or
Cheeseburger
Sweet Potato Fries
Steamed Broccoli w/Cheese
Applesauce
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Thursday, Feb. 15
PB&J Sandwich or
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Chicken Chili
Carrot Sticks
Toss Salad
Variety of Fresh Fruit
Milk
Friday, Feb. 16
Fish Fillet Sandwich or
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Milk