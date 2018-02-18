What’s cookin’

Posted on by

Birthdays

Monday, Feb. 19

Chick Fillet

Beef Rib Hoagie

Sweet Potato Chunks

Broccoli w/Cheese

Sliced Pears

Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Chicken Cheese Steak

Sloppy Joe on Bun

Green Beans

Corn

Applesauce

Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Baked Chicken w/Breadstick

Pork Chop Sandwich

Mashed Potatoes

Black Eye Peas

Peaches

Milk

Thursday, Feb. 22

Hot Dog On Bun/RK Treat

Cheeseburger / Rice Krispy Treat

Potato Wedges

Baked Beans

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Friday, Feb. 23

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Salad on Croissant

Green Peas

Pineapple Tidbits

Milk

Anniversaries

Monday, Feb. 19

Manager’s Choice

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Chicken Fillet in Bun or

Rib‐B‐Que

Sweet Potato Fries

Green Beans

Applesauce

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Pizza or

Cheeseburger

Potato Puffs

Steamed Broccoli w/Cheese

Applesauce

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Thursday, Feb. 22

PB&J Sandwich or

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Vegetable Beef Soup

Carrot Sticks

Breaded Okra

Variety of Fresh Fruit

Milk

Friday, Feb. 23

Fish Fillet Sandwich or

BBQ Pork Sandwich

Baked Beans

Cole Slaw

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Milk

