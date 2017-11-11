There’s a group on safari, a tiny little convict, a spider girl and a pretty little flamingo. And there’s a T-Rex, a baby cow, a good old doc, some green eggs and ham and a brightly-clad clown.

And they are all hoping visitors to The Sampson Independent’s website, www.clintonnc.com, will cast a vote for them, dubbing them winner of the newspaper’s Virtual Costume Party.

Entries are still being accepted, even though voting has begun. And everyone is encouraged to have fun, join in the party and vote once or every day.

Brought to you by the newspaper and its advertising partners, title sponsors Southeastern Foundation and Crawl Space Repair, along with National Finance, Matthews Health Mart, Clinton Drug, Wiley and Potts and Freedom Family Homes, the Virtual Costume Party is offering prizes to the winners.

The overall contest winner, sponsored by Southeastern Foundation, will receive a $100 grand prize. Matthews is sponsoring the best Disney or movie character category; Wiley and Potts: the funniest costume; Clinton Drug: most original; Freedom Family Homes: scariest; and National Finance: the cutest.

On this page are those who had registered to participate in the contest earlier this week. Peruse their costumes, enjoy the delight on their faces and then visit our website, clintonnc.com, and cast a ballot for those you think are deserving of the prizes.

“We hope everyone enjoys this contest as much as we enjoy offering it,” said Sampson Independent Publisher Sherry Matthews. “We urge people to participate and to vote. But most of all we hope everyone has fun doing so.”

Baby Cow http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Baby-Cow201711619316505.jpg Baby Cow Our Little Clown http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Our-Little-Clown2017116193457.jpg Our Little Clown Dr. Hope You Feel Better http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Dr.-Hope-You-Feel-Better201711619416893.jpg Dr. Hope You Feel Better On Safari http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_On-Safari201711619428780.jpg On Safari Green Eggs and Ham http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Green-Eggs-and-Ham.jpg Green Eggs and Ham Pretty Flamingo http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Pretty-Flamingo.jpg Pretty Flamingo Spider Girl http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_The-Spider-Girl.jpg Spider Girl The Tiniest Convict http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Tiniest-Convict.jpg The Tiniest Convict T-Rex http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Tyler-T-Rex.jpg T-Rex http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_nfcheader-1.jpg http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_logo-new-1.jpg http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_freedom-logo-1.jpg http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_halloween-003-1.jpg http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Dr-Wiley-Potts-2-.jpg http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Matthews-HealthMart-logo-1.jpg http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_clinton-drug-1.jpg