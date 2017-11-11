University of Mount Olive students named to 2017 Homecoming Court

MOUNT OLIVE — Fourteen students have been named to the 2017 Homecoming Court at the University of Mount Olive (UMO). Crowning of the king and queen will take place during halftime of the men’s basketball game against at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, in Kornegay Arena.

The freshman class representatives are Quentin Stimpson, a criminal justice major from Greensboro, and Jaelyn Brown, a sports business management major from Colorado Springs, Colo.

Representing the sophomore class are Kamber Skeen, a recreational therapy major from Lexington and Jesiah Orr, a business management major from Langley, B.C. in Canada.

The junior candidates are: Joshua Jennings, an agricultural business major from Hertford, Austin Peper, an agricultural business major from Aurora, Colo.; Marion Smith, Jr., an agricultural education major from Salisbury; Holly Sutton, an agricultural education major from Trenton; Shona Blades, a physical education major and biology minor from Ardrossan, Scotland, and Gayla Olvera, a psychology major and healthcare management minor from Lucama.

The senior representatives are Paul Young, Jr. an agricultural education major from Bolton; Janeice Leonard, an agricultural education and agricultural production systems major from Lexington; Alex Webb, a management of information systems major from Warsaw; Britni Johnson, a recreational therapy major from Durham; Drake Shaw, a business management major from Goldsboro; and Musta Tsveta, a biology major from Harare, Zimbabwe.