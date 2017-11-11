UMO celebrates Christmas with 3 candlelight services

MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive will host three Christmas by Candlelight services. The services will be held on Dec. 1-2 at the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall located at 207 Wooten St. in Mount Olive.

“Christmas by Candlelight is a gift that the University offers to the community as a means of giving back,” said Campus Chaplain Carla Williamson. “Many families have added this event as a tradition to begin their Christmas season. It is a great way to celebrate the Advent season.”

Guests will enjoy a Christ-centered service patterned after the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, a traditional English evening service, which began in Cambridge in 1918. The service will include six scripture lessons, tracing salvation history, and each reading will be followed by a carol.

The University of Mount Olive Department of Music will perform for each service along with guest groups. The 7:30 p.m. event on Dec. 1 will include the Rosewood High School Choir. The Mount Olive Middle School Choir will provide music on the Dec. 2 at the 2:30 service and the “Warrior Avenue” Choir from Eastern Wayne High School will provide the music on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free, but tickets are required. For more information about the event and advanced tickets, please contact Melba Ingram at mingram@umo.edu or 919-299-4582.