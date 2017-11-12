Kaleel, Evans marry

Caroline Elizabeth Kaleel and Matthew Ryan Evans were united in marriage on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at First United Methodist Church in Clinton, North Carolina. The Reverend Laura Reich White and the Reverend Bryan Harrell Harris officiated the double ring ceremony. Wedding musicians were Mrs. Jean Hatch and Mr. Michael Mozingo.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Thomas Kaleel, Junior of Clinton. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. and Mrs. James Rudolph Inman of Elizabethtown and the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Thomas Kaleel of Clinton. She is a graduate of Meredith College. She is employed by Meredith College where she serves as a Behavior Consultant at the Meredith Autism Program.

The groom is the son of Mrs. and Mrs. W. Daniel Evans, Junior of Smithfield. He is the grandson of Mrs. Wilbert Daniel Evans and the late Mr. Evans of Clayton and Mrs. Raymond Randolph Sykes and the late Mr. Sykes of Selma. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration at Meredith College. He is employed by Rex Hospital.

Ana Kaleel Holler, sister of the bride, served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Anna Catherine Barefoot of Supply, Anna Cabe Evans of Smithfield, Sara Brinson Forgione of New Bern, Suzannah Jean Harrelson of Raleigh, Kalyn Moody Herring of Clinton, Catherine Ann Kersey, of Wrightsville Beach, Blake Edwards Mueses of Wilmington and Madison Neal Strickland of Clinton.

The groom’s father, W. Daniel Evans, served as best man. Groomsmen were Adam Douglas Cunningham of Raleigh, Jason Daniel Evans of Smithfield, George Raiford Gainey of Fort Mill, S.C., Brooks Alexander Hester of Raleigh, Adrian Lee Holler of Goldsboro, Zachary Owen Kelly of Raleigh, Matthew Charles Otto of Boston, Mass. and Kevin Palmer Smith of Kenly.

Following the ceremony, the parents of the bride hosted a reception at The Sampson Agri-Exposition Center in Clinton. Reception greeters were Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Rex Moody and Mr. and Mrs. David Lynn Kersey.

The rehearsal dinner and dance were given by the groom’s parents and held at Coharie Country Club in Clinton.