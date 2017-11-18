Cakes, crafts & cameras!

Students attending the Continuing Education classes at Sampson Community College are getting creative this fall.

Cake decorating is in its final weeks with students learning how to design and decorate a variety of styles of cakes. Anita Boney teaches students how to make fondant and basket-weaving design as well as how to create beautiful wedding cakes.

Across the hall, students are learning how to design and create floral arrangements, create bows, and paint furniture. Judy Naylor teaches students design techniques and how to create beautiful crafts for their home.

Photography students attending the Shutterbug 3 class, taught by Kelly Jones, have been putting their camera skills to work by taking photos of the class projects this fall. Students are taught advanced techniques in this class and practice photography skills hands-on. Classroom and field trips are included in the photography classes.

Photograpy classes will be offered again starting February 2018. Beginners are welcome to come explore their creative side in the Digital Dos and Don’ts class, taught by Sebrinia Johnson. That class is followed with Shutterbugs 2 and 3. Students must have Digital Dos before taking the Shutterbugs 2 and 3 classes.

Contact Katie Brown, director of Customized Training & Occupational Extension programming for more information at 592-8081, ext. 4010.

A SCC student adds the final touches of paint to a chair she has been designing. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SCC-9.jpg A SCC student adds the final touches of paint to a chair she has been designing. Creating beautiful bows is one of the many skills taught in a Continuing Education class. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SCC-11.jpg Creating beautiful bows is one of the many skills taught in a Continuing Education class. Kelly Jones’ Shutterbugs photography students practice the skills they are learning by shooting pictures of other Continuing Education students hard at work. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SCC-6.jpg Kelly Jones’ Shutterbugs photography students practice the skills they are learning by shooting pictures of other Continuing Education students hard at work. Anita Boney teaches cake decorating students to apply fondant to cakes. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SCC-8.jpg Anita Boney teaches cake decorating students to apply fondant to cakes. Other cake decorating students work to make perfect icing. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SCC-5.jpg Other cake decorating students work to make perfect icing. Wreaths are added to the decorations at the Small House. Here instructor Judy Naylor, right, demonstrates. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SCC-Tanner.jpg Wreaths are added to the decorations at the Small House. Here instructor Judy Naylor, right, demonstrates.

SCC ConEd classes offer creative opportunities