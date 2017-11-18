Just-A-Mere Garden Club holds Nov. meeting

Karene Smith hosted the Nov. meeting of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club at her home. Fall decorations made the Smith home even more festive for the season.

The meeting opened with the reading of the club collect. In attendance were twelve members and guest, Allison Clement.

President Catherine Gilmore shared reflections on Thanksgiving for the night’s devotion.

The night’s program on “Herbs” was by Beverly Best. She spoke on what herbs are and that many people grow and use them in cooking. Mrs. Best had several kinds to see and to smell, and later she favored each member with a packet of herb seeds.

In the business session, highlights of the District 8 Meeting were noted. President Gilmore told of the honors that the club and the yearbook received at that meeting.

The meeting closed with the reading of the motto.

Elsie Jackson was winner of the hostess gift and received several garden related items.

The hostess served carrot cake, along with other goodies, and soft drinks to her guests at the close of the meeting.

Hostess Karene Smith presents the hostess gift to Elsie Jackson at the Just-A-Mere Garden Club meeting. Also pictured is Wilma Jean Wise in the background. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Just-a-mere.jpg Hostess Karene Smith presents the hostess gift to Elsie Jackson at the Just-A-Mere Garden Club meeting. Also pictured is Wilma Jean Wise in the background.