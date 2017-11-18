Carter, DeVincentis unite in marriage

Emilee Beatrice Carter and Douglas Wendell DeVincentis were united in holy matrimony Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at four o’clock in the afternoon. The ceremony, officiated by the Rev. Russ Emanuel, was held at Kyle’s Farm in Harrells.

The bride is the daughter of Timothy and Karen Bell Carter of Clinton and the granddaughter of Ruby Brewington Bell and the late Wilbert Lee Bell and Percy and Farrell Carter, all of Clinton. She graduated from Sampson Community College with an associates degree in business and is currently working with State Employees Credit Union as a bank teller.

The groom is the son of Kristin DeVincentis of Roseboro and the grandson of Joseph and Linda Christopher of Hope Mills and the late Nicholas DeVincentis. He is a graduate of Sampson Community College with an associate’s degree in criminal justice and is currently serving in the Army Reserves and is employed with State Pest Control.

The bride was escorted to the altar by her father, and announcing her arrival was her son, Noah.

Serving the bride as matron of honor was Audrey Green, friend of the bride, of Hollister; and bridesmaids were Breanna Milligan of Charlotte, Elizabeth Johnson and Bethany Williams, both of Clinton, Courtney Stanifer of Winston Salem, Tori Cook of Lumberton and Alexis Fields of Pembroke, all friends of the bride, and Nikki DeVincentis of Fayetteville and Peyton Crumpler, sisters of the groom.

Serving as the junior bridesmaid was Kennedy Carter of Clinton, cousin of the bride.

Serving as the groom’s best man was Sam Majarro of Wilmington, friend of the groom; and groomsmen were Kullen Bell, cousin of the bride and Luke Carter, brother of the bride, both of Clinton, Christopher Strong of Deep River, Conn., cousin of the groom, and Montez Kimball of Harrisburg, Va., Kent West of Yanceyville, Clint Holt of Wilmington, Alex Noel of Four Oaks and Christian Rising of Lumberton, all friends of the groom.

Serving as the junior groomsman was Jackson Carter of Clinton, cousin of the bride.

Flower girl was Michelina Strong, cousin of the groom, of Deep River, Conn. and ring bearer was Keegan Bell, cousin of the bride, of Kenansville.

Prenuptial events

The groom’s family hosted an engagement party at the home of his grandparents in Hope Mills.

The aunts of the bride, along with friends and family from church, hosted a bridal shower at New Bethel Baptist Church.

A Pampered Chef shower was hosted by Elizabeth Johnson at the home of the bride and groom.

Bridesmaids hosted a bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.

Groomsmen hosted a bachelor’s weekend in Savannah, Ga.

Following a honeymoon cruise to the Bahamas, the couple will reside in Clinton.