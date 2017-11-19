Slow down, enjoy life and be thankful

Greetings to all. We are in the holiday mode. What great feelings of excitement: planning, cooking, decorating, shopping. It seems like a “Merry Go Round”! Let’s be excited, but please don’t forget about the real reason for the season. Let’s forever be thankful for all our blessings!

I just want to share a few things that came to my mind this morning. A bunch of us at work went out to lunch the other day, We sat together at a table, blessed the food, laughed and ate a nice meal. The thought came to me, “There is something in a meal.” We should gather our family together and eat, drink and be merry and talk about life’s good things.

Today we are so busy, we grab and eat in different places and forget to pray and be thankful for all our blessings. We need to slow down and get the real benefits of a meal. In old times we never ate until we were all settled in a very respectful manner at the table.

Decorating is another great thing, I love it all: the beauty of Christmas greenery, the colorful lights, the tree with ornaments of different meanings. Maybe this year we can look at a meal and a tree in a different way.

There are many roads in life; we all choose our own roads. It’s up to us to make that road passable. The road to our happy place is paved with love, happiness, laughter, bumps, disappointments, and heartbreaks. We can make it easier by looking to the Father who can make a difference in our lives. We fall down; we get up. Life’s road is what we make it. We can make wonders happen every day. Just because we can’t see it, doesn’t mean it’s not there. Keep the faith.

Lately we’ve been talking a lot about the fact that there’s not many elderly people left to visit or go to for wisdom and information. I remember just a few weeks ago someone called me about some folks that were buried in our cemetery. They were not sure if they were buried there or not. So they called me, because they knew I would know. They said to me, “If anyone would know it would be Marie Faircloth.” Suddenly I realized I am part of that generation. The generation that we once looked to for vital information. Now it’s me! Folks that’s why it’s so important to make memories. Remember people and places. So I encourage you to remember things. Write things down, even things as simple as recipes. The younger generation does not see things as we did. We sat on the front porch under the shade tree. We shared as much as we could. We must realize how important it is.

We have a lot of events coming to the Garland Senior Center. The six-week Diabetic Class started recently at 9:30 until 11:30. It’s free so come and join us for this free educational session. Our next class will start Nov. 21 at 9:30. I hope to see some new faces.

On Dec. 4 Social Services will be here to take applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. You will need to bring verification of income and electric bill or gas bill. Come on in and apply and you may receive some help. Ask and receive, doubt do without, that’s what I always say. On Dec. 11 Carolina Foot Care will be at the center. You can get your nails trimmed and your feet massaged.

The Center will be closed Dec. 2t through Jan. 2. Join us anytime. There is always something for everyone. For more information about the goings on at the center call me, Marie Faircloth, 910-529-3931 or 910-596-8246.

Until next time remember we are the generation at hand. Live, laugh, love and share! Sit under the shade tree.

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

