Posted on by

Clinton Garden Club holds meeting

,

The Clinton Garden Club met on Nov. 7 with two members presenting the program. Becky Todd presented information about invasive plants found almost everywhere in our area. Barbara Poole taught the members how to tie bows by instructing them as they made their own beautiful ones.


The Clinton Garden Club met on Nov. 7 with two members presenting the program. Becky Todd presented information about invasive plants found almost everywhere in our area. Barbara Poole taught the members how to tie bows by instructing them as they made their own beautiful ones.


The Clinton Garden Club met on Nov. 7 with two members presenting the program. Becky Todd presented information about invasive plants found almost everywhere in our area. Barbara Poole taught the members how to tie bows by instructing them as they made their own beautiful ones.


The Clinton Garden Club met on Nov. 7 with two members presenting the program. Becky Todd presented information about invasive plants found almost everywhere in our area. Barbara Poole taught the members how to tie bows by instructing them as they made their own beautiful ones.

The Clinton Garden Club met on Nov. 7 with two members presenting the program. Becky Todd presented information about invasive plants found almost everywhere in our area. Barbara Poole taught the members how to tie bows by instructing them as they made their own beautiful ones.

The Clinton Garden Club met on Nov. 7 with two members presenting the program. Becky Todd presented information about invasive plants found almost everywhere in our area. Barbara Poole taught the members how to tie bows by instructing them as they made their own beautiful ones.

The Clinton Garden Club met on Nov. 7 with two members presenting the program. Becky Todd presented information about invasive plants found almost everywhere in our area. Barbara Poole taught the members how to tie bows by instructing them as they made their own beautiful ones.
http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_garden-club2.jpgThe Clinton Garden Club met on Nov. 7 with two members presenting the program. Becky Todd presented information about invasive plants found almost everywhere in our area. Barbara Poole taught the members how to tie bows by instructing them as they made their own beautiful ones.

The Clinton Garden Club met on Nov. 7 with two members presenting the program. Becky Todd presented information about invasive plants found almost everywhere in our area. Barbara Poole taught the members how to tie bows by instructing them as they made their own beautiful ones.
http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_garden-club3.jpgThe Clinton Garden Club met on Nov. 7 with two members presenting the program. Becky Todd presented information about invasive plants found almost everywhere in our area. Barbara Poole taught the members how to tie bows by instructing them as they made their own beautiful ones.

The Clinton Garden Club met on Nov. 7 with two members presenting the program. Becky Todd presented information about invasive plants found almost everywhere in our area. Barbara Poole taught the members how to tie bows by instructing them as they made their own beautiful ones.
http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_garden-club1.jpgThe Clinton Garden Club met on Nov. 7 with two members presenting the program. Becky Todd presented information about invasive plants found almost everywhere in our area. Barbara Poole taught the members how to tie bows by instructing them as they made their own beautiful ones.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:20 pm |    

Teens receive charges in day robbery

Teens receive charges in day robbery
4:31 pm |    

Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy schedules community forums

Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy schedules community forums
7:23 am |    

Dining out for a cause

Dining out for a cause
comments powered by Disqus