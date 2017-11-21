Clinton Garden Club holds meeting

The Clinton Garden Club met on Nov. 7 with two members presenting the program. Becky Todd presented information about invasive plants found almost everywhere in our area. Barbara Poole taught the members how to tie bows by instructing them as they made their own beautiful ones.

The Clinton Garden Club met on Nov. 7 with two members presenting the program. Becky Todd presented information about invasive plants found almost everywhere in our area. Barbara Poole taught the members how to tie bows by instructing them as they made their own beautiful ones.

The Clinton Garden Club met on Nov. 7 with two members presenting the program. Becky Todd presented information about invasive plants found almost everywhere in our area. Barbara Poole taught the members how to tie bows by instructing them as they made their own beautiful ones.