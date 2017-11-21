UMO names Homecoming King and Queen

MOUNT OLIVE — Joshua “Josh” Jennings of Hertford and Britni Johnson of Durham were named as the 2017 University of Mount Olive Homecoming King and Queen during the 52nd annual Pickle Classic Tournament.

Sixteen students were nominated by their peers to participate in this year’s Homecoming Court. The winners were selected by the student body.

Jennings is a junior agriculture business major. He is a Resident Assistant, Peer Mentor, Tour Guide, Collegiate FFA member, and Vice Chair of Collegiate Young Farmers and Ranchers. He has made the Dean’s and President’s Lists, and he is a Hany Mart Scholar. His hobbies include fishing, wakeboarding, volunteer firefighting, spending time outdoors, and hanging out with family and friends. He is the son of Stuart and Nancy Jennings.

Johnson is a senior recreational therapy major. She is a member of the women’s volleyball team, Recreational Therapy Club, and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. She won Most Valuable Player in 2015, Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll 2015-2017, Conference Carolinas Academic All-Conference 2016-17, Conference Carolinas Player of the Week 2016, and NCAA National Student Athlete Day 2016. Johnson enjoys playing sports, crafting, and being outdoors. She is the daughter of James and Wendy Johnson.

The Homecoming King and Queen will represent UMO at the NC Pickle Festival and the Mount Olive Christmas Parade, among other functions.