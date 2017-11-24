Watson celebrates 98th birthday

Willie Ruth Watson’s 98th birthday was celebrated among family and friends.Her church family sang to her during their worship service and a large group of her friends celebrated with her at lunch with cake and ice cream. She is an active member of First Baptist Church, 408 College St., and still enjoys independent living, including driving.

