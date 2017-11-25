What the Dickens? – A Tale of Two Scrooges

MOUNT OLIVE — Just when you thought you had Old Ebenezer Scrooge and all those screwball ghosts all figured out, the University of Mount Olive production of A Tale of Two Scrooges comes along and shakes it all up again!

Director and playwright John Clifton had originally planned on creating a zany version of another show for this year’s UMO Christmas performance. However, past twisted versions of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol have proved so popular with his students and the community that Clifton decided to continue the tradition.

“There are more surprise cameos, unexpected ghosts, and interesting side stories than ever before,” Clifton says.

Co-director Dr. Tyanna Yonkers said, “This year’s production captures moments from crazy hilarity to poignant tenderness with a diversity of cast reflective of our UMO student body.”

UMO has expanded to two performances including a Sunday matinee. A Tale of Two Scrooges is set to open curtains on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. Both events will take place at the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall located at 207 Wooten St. in Mount Olive. The events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Clifton at jclifton@umo.edu or Yonkers at tyonkers@umo.edu.