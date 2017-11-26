Garland Senior Center plans a busy December

Greetings for the season. Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. We are so blessed; let us never forget that. When we look around and see what the Lord has done and what He continues to do, oh my, we are blessed! Let’s continue to bless God’s holy name. When praises go up, blessings come down. Please continue to pray for those around and about that are less fortunate.

Our sympathy goes out to the Garland Senior members’ families that lost loved ones this week. Ms. Margaret Ford, Ms. Ozell Lynch and Ms. Rich will be greatly missed. Our hearts and prayers are with their families.

There is a lot going on at the Garland Senior Center. The Diabetic classes are going well. Come and join us every Tuesday for the next four weeks from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. This is a very educational program. We have a lot of fun while we get educated about diabetes.

Remember the LEAP Program on Dec. 4. Come to the center and apply for this much-needed heating assistance program. You do not know if you qualify until you apply. You will need to bring proof of your income and electric bill and your heating bill.

Get your feet checked and toe nails trimmed by Carolina Foot Care on Dec. 11. You might find us eating a fine holiday meal. If you do, come and join us! We always make you feel right at home.

Listen up Sampson County folk! Shaggin for Santa fund raiser is just around the corner. This event is spearheaded by Robert Stroud and Joey Warren. On Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, come to the Civic Center and enjoy two big bands and three very popular DJs. After dancing all night, eat a good old country breakfast. At midnight we all have a toast with champagne!! All proceeds go to the Sampson County Department of Aging. We all have so much fun, LORDY! I cannot wait, come one come all and celebrate New Year’s Eve here in Sampson County. Tickets are on sale now; just call the civic center box office.

Just a reminder that the Family Caregiver Support program offers a Grandparents Support Group and a clothing closet at the Garland Senior Center. The Support Group meets every third Monday at 12:30 p.m. FMI call Lesia Henderson at 910-990-5530. Another reminded FMI contact Shelia Smith for Toys for Tots. You can contact her at the center 910-529-3931.

During this special season, let’s make lasting memories. Spend time with family. Make room for others and slow down. Always take time to smell the roses. Life is too short to rush it. See how many people we can bless- make a difference-leave a mark. Together we stand, divided we fall. Always look to the Father where our help cometh from. I am too blessed to be depressed. When I wake up in the morning until I lay my head to rest I am blessed. I thank God for my friends who stand in the gap!

Marie Faircloth http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Marie-Faircloth-2.jpg Marie Faircloth

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.