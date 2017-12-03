Dec. plans at the Garland Senior Center

Merry Christmas! Remember Jesus is the reason for the season! Whether it be Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays what matters is where our heart is. This Christmas enjoy this season: share some love, have some fun, help those in need.

Today my heart is racing about the word “lost”. How important and happy to find an item that has been lost. You know Jesus went to find the one lost sheep and left the 99. Well I had a pair of shoes that I love to wear. Back in the summer I went with a friend to a conference and took that extra pair of shoes. When I got back home from the conference I could not find one of those shoes. I looked and looked and could not find it, so I quit looking. Guess what? When I came into work the other day that shoe was in my mailbox for work. I was so happy. It taught me a lesson. Never lose hope in things or a person. Keep praying, keep looking and never give up. I don’t know about you but that story spoke to my heart. Jesus always knows the desires of our hearts!

People have been calling about the LEAP Program. We will be taking applications at the Garland Senior Center this Monday, Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. Come early, sign in and practice the waiting game. Everyone can’t be seen at the same time. But I promise Bridget Brewington, the representative from Social Services, will get you seen ASAP! She is from my stock and she moves fast.

December is a short month. The Center will be closed Dec. 20 until Jan. 2. Lots of happy things are happening on Dec. 11. Carolina Foot Care will be here and I have a big surprise for the Senior Center participants on the eve of Dec. 11.

Mark your calendar for our annual Christmas Celebration on Dec. 19. We have a big day planned with singing, dancing and lots of good food. Sounds like fun so come and join us. If anyone would like to sponsor or help sponsor this special day call me at 910-529-3931 or 910-596-8246. Donations are needed. Bring a present Dec. 19 because we are going to play “Secret Santa”. So bring a present-take a present. I just can’t wait! Yes, we are older but we still believe in Santa!

Words of wisdom as we go into this New Year. Get a Word – Get some Wisdom – Guard your Walk. All this will make a better year.

I will leave you with this little chorus, “The more we work together, together, together, The more we work together, the happier are we, For your friends are my friends and my friends are your friends, the more we work together the happier are we!”

Every day meet someone with this song. “Good morning to you! Good morning to you. We’re all in our places with sun shiny faces, this is the way to start a good day.”

My mother Eloise Brewington would always say, “If you can help somebody as you go along, then your living will not be in vain.”

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

