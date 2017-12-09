Tips for winter immunity

The start of the holiday season is always a wonderful time of the year. As we get further into the holiday season however, stress builds, the weather cools, and nasty bugs tend to catch up with our busy lives forcing us to slow down. In fact, just this week I have had three colleagues who have come down with something. Although nearly all of us may catch a stray bug here and there, we can take many steps to help increase our immunity to avoid or even shorten illnesses. Use these tips daily, or even when you feel something coming on, to avoid illnesses during the holidays.

Eat for Wellness

This is one of the most important ways to support our immunity, year-round and against both acute illness and chronic disease. Following a healthy diet including a variety of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, proteins low in saturated fat, and healthy fats like nuts and seeds can help boost the health of your whole body. An abundance of vitamins and minerals commonly found in these foods are excellent for helping to reduce infections and avoid illnesses.

Manage Stress

Stress management is very important to managing illness. Although some levels of stress are OK, long-term stress can cause health issues. We know high levels of stress can become a precursor for various chronic diseases. When our body is stressed, we emit different chemicals than when we are in a relaxed state. If we become constantly stressed out, our immune system can weaken making us susceptible to the different bugs floating around during the season change. To manage stress, try going for a quiet walk or meditation. It’s also important to have a strong network of social support, so take some time to be around those you love when you’re feeling stressed out.

Get Plenty of Sleep

We need 6-8 hours of sleep to help our body recuperate from our busy schedules. Our immune systems function much better when we are well rested, so try to ensure you’re getting adequate amounts of sleep and not staying up too late wrapping those holiday presents. Some tips to help you sleep better include going to bed and waking up at the same time ever day; practicing mediation or breathing exercises before bed; and avoid caffeine in the afternoon and evening.

Exercise for Immunity

It’s important to exercise regularly to help release some of the stress we carry around throughout the day. Exercising can not only help improve your mood, but it also can enhance your body cells to recognize cells infected with a virus and try to eliminate them. This can just be 30 minutes of walking, biking, or playing a sport.

By Sydney Johnson Contributing columnist

Sydney Johnson is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences extension agent with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.

