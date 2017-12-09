Wilmington Choral Society offers holiday event Sunday

Do you find that your holiday preparations are getting a bit out of control? Then take a break this Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m. in the Wilson Center when the Wilmington Choral Society presents a musical tribute to Frank Sinatra, titled “Frank-incense and Myrrh.”

The program will not only have you humming along to some classic tunes, but will also put you in the holiday spirit. “Audience members can take a break from holiday shopping and cooking to kick back and enjoy some wonderful jazz tunes and re-charge for their upcoming holiday festivities,” says Choral Society Director Paula Brinkman.

The hundred-voice Chorus will sing such notable tunes as “Nice ‘n’ Easy,” “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “My One and Only Love,” “Come Fly With Me,” and, of course, “New York, New York.” To celebrate the season, the Chorus will also perform a few holiday songs associated with Sinatra, including “Mistletoe and Holly,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

“Sinatra’s recordings of so many of the classic holiday tunes are among the best out there.” added Brinkman. “We are excited to perform these beautiful arrangements in four-part jazz harmonies, and we are also fortunate to have a fabulous jazz trio accompanying us!” Sunday’s matinee opens the 67th season of the Wilmington Choral Society.

Tickets are on sale for adults and young people age 17 and under. Audience members are also encouraged to bring a donation or non-perishable food item to the concert to be delivered to the Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard Food Pantry. There are three ways to get tickets:

1— by phone at (910) 362-7999;

2—online at www.wilmingtonchoralsociety.com; or at http://cfcc.edu/capefearstage;

3—in person at the Wilson Center Ticket Office, 703 North Third Street.

Parking is available at the adjacent CFCC Parking Deck for $5 per car, or in City of Wilmington parking decks for $1 per hour. On-street parking is free on Sundays