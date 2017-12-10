New Year’s Eve pickle to drop into 2018

MOUNT OLIVE — Mark your calendars: Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Inc. will hold its annual New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop Sunday, Dec. 31 at the Corner of Cucumber & Vine in Mount Olive.

The New Year’s Eve Pickle descends down the flagpole at the stroke of 7 p.m. midnight – that’s 7 o’clock EST, which also happens to be midnight Greenwich Mean Time. (That way, we are official, we shout Happy New Year! – and we don’t have to stay up until midnight.)

“This has turned into a great event for families and children, as well as older adults,” said Lynn Williams, company spokesperson. “It’s early, it’s quick, and it’s just a lot of fun.”

In the last several years thousands have turned out to watch the lighted, three-foot pickle drop down the company’s 45-foot flagpole and into a perfectly preserved redwood pickle tank at precisely 7 o’clock.

Video screens mark the countdown of the year’s final hour, from 6-7 p.m. The Harmony Boys will perform from 5:30-6:15, and then deejay L.J. Manley will lead the crowd in line dancing. Free refreshments – hot chocolate, cookies and pickles – are also served.

Another part of the Pickle Drop tradition is the canned food drive for the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. Those bringing canned food or who make financial contributions receive a chance to win door prizes at the evening’s end. The grand prize is a pool pickle similar to the one that is dropped.

EVENT DETAILS

· No pets, please.

· The company’s gift shop will be open that day from 3-7 p.m. · For driving directions to Mt. Olive Pickle, go to www.picklemap.com.

· Physical address for the Main Plant and Gift Shop: One Cucumber Boulevard, Mount Olive.

· Handicapped parking will be available at the company’s Front Gate.

· General parking is available on our plant site. Watch for directions. Immediately after the event, all gates are opened for a reasonably quick exit.

· For those who can’t make it in person, watch it live on New Year’s Eve on the web at www.mtolivepickles.com.

In business since 1926 in its hometown of Mount Olive, Mt. Olive Pickle Company manufactures the #1 brand of pickles, peppers and relishes in the U.S.

The 3-foot pickle descends the flagpole at the stroke of 7 p.m. midnight, Greenwich Mean Time. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_pickle-drop-2.jpg The 3-foot pickle descends the flagpole at the stroke of 7 p.m. midnight, Greenwich Mean Time. The annual Pickle Drop event is great for families and children, as well as older adults. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Pickle-Drop-3.jpg The annual Pickle Drop event is great for families and children, as well as older adults. Crowds come out to watch the New Year’s Eve Mt. Olive Pickle Drop. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_pickle-drop.jpg Crowds come out to watch the New Year’s Eve Mt. Olive Pickle Drop.