Shaggin’ for Santa benefits Department of Aging

Greetings everyone! What a wonderful time of the year. I love it all – the music in the air, beautiful decorations, the smiles on the people as they shop and beautiful memories shared.

However in the midst of all this there is always sadness. Let’s try hard to share some joy. It’s so important!! Our hearts go out to all families that have lost their loved ones this year. The Bible tells us that our loss is heaven’s gain. But God knows we are human, so we grieve in our own way.

A special thanks to Social Services for bringing the LEAP Program to the Garland Senior Center, so our folks would not have to travel. Let’s take advantage when a program was brought to us. We have a lot of good things going on here at the Garland Senior Center. Please come and soak it all up! Thanks to Tina Dickie with Legal Aide for the insurance information. Thanks to Sammy Bailey and the six-week class in Diabetic Education he is providing.

A big shout out to none other than Mr. Robert Stroud and his crew for heading up the “Shaggin’ for Santa” fund raiser. This marks the 17th year of continued assistance to give back to community. New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, is when this event will occur! Two bands, three DJs and a good old country breakfast will bring the New Year in right. Celebrate the New Year here at home, in good ole Sampson County. All proceeds will benefit the Sampson County Department of Aging! So buy your ticket at the Civic Center Box office and come join us for lots of fun.

Words to live by: “An entire sea of water can’t sink a ship unless it gets inside the ship. Similarly, negativity of the world can’t put you down unless you allow it to get inside you.” Think about this, so often we let things of the world sink our ship; it’s not worth it.

“Birds of a feather flock together,” and “It is more blessed to give than receive.” I learned these sayings many years ago. “Service above self; those who service best profit most.” My last lesson for you is to always put others before yourself and it is not to the swift and strong but those who hold out to the end.

May God richly bless all my readers. Love ya’ll more!!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

