Just-A-Mere Garden Club holds December meeting

The Christmas dinner meeting of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club was held at the home of Beverly Best on Dec. 5. The Best home was festive for Christmas with lighted trees and an array of lovely decorations.

The hostess asked the blessing prior to a delightful buffet meal. “Dee-licious” pork, sweet potato casserole, green beans, stewed potatoes, cranberry congealed salad, and rolls were served along with tea and coffee. The dessert was a variety of cookies brought in by the club members. The hostess and half of the membership list contributed to the meal. Each member was asked to bring cookies for the cookie swap.

President Catherine Gilmore presided. The club collect was repeated. The president thanked the hostess and all those who contributed to the night’s dinner.

For the devotion, Dixie Honeycutt shared a Christmas reading followed by the group singing “Away in a Manger.”

In the business session, volunteers committed to help at the fall board meeting in Fayetteville.

A poinsettia has been delivered to Golden Years Home in Falcon.

In lieu of a gift exchange, members are urged to make individual donations to charity.

Catherine Gilmore won an angel in the night’s hostess gift drawing.

Attending were Catherine Gilmore, Dixie Honeycutt, Karene Smith, Martha Turner, Rena McLamb, Patie Godwin, Rachel Edwards, Wilma Jean Wise, Betty Lee, Betsy Williams, and the hostess.

The Golden Years Home in Falcon received a poinsettia from the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. Rachel Edwards, club member, presented the poinsettia. Pictured with staff personnel from left are: Allison Johnson, Janel Jackson, Ms. Edwards, Georgia Medlock, Crystal Harm, and Stephanie Knowles. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_garden-club-2-1.jpg The Golden Years Home in Falcon received a poinsettia from the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. Rachel Edwards, club member, presented the poinsettia. Pictured with staff personnel from left are: Allison Johnson, Janel Jackson, Ms. Edwards, Georgia Medlock, Crystal Harm, and Stephanie Knowles. Catherine Gilmore, left, receives the hostess gift from Beverly Best at the Dec. meeting of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club meeting. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Garden-club.jpg Catherine Gilmore, left, receives the hostess gift from Beverly Best at the Dec. meeting of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club meeting.