Hulen inducted into honor society

Georgia Southwestern State University School of Nursing inducted Matthew Hulen of Clinton into the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society/Mu Pi Chapter. Hulen will graduate from Georgia Southwestern State University School of Nursing with his BRN in May 2018.

He is a 2010 graduate of Hobbton High School and the son of Stephen Hulen and Belinda Hulen. His grandparents are Norman and Patsy Hulen of Salemburg and the late Grover and Doris Sinclair of Clinton.

Hulen has plans to continue his studies as a Nurse Practitioner after he finishes in May.