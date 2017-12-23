The countdown to the 2018 Girl Scout Cookie Program has begun

RALEIGH — The most delicious time of year is almost here – the 2018 Girl Scout Cookie Program. This year’s program kicks-off on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 and brings back many of the same popular features as last year. Customers will be able to stock-up on and enjoy America’s favorite cookies including classics like Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Carmel deLites and – of course – the return of the delicious Girl Scout S’mores. The Girl Scout S’mores was released last year to celebrate a century of the world’s largest girl-led business.

When girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, they go beyond just selling cookies. They develop valuable life skills including goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics – all while cultivating confidence and practicing leadership. For more than a century, Girl Scouts have been using the power of the cookie to help fund new adventures and skill-building activities including traveling nationally and internationally, funding community service projects to make the world a better place, and attending council-sponsored events in STEM, financial literacy, healthy living, and environmental stewardship. The Girl Scout Cookie Program broadens girls’ experiences, supporting them on their path to leadership.

“I think the most important skills I have developed are money management, communication and business management,” said Madeline Fischer, 12, one of the top three cookie sellers last year for across the council. “Girl Scouts does an excellent job getting girls ready for real-life experiences by selling cookies.”

Girl Scouts is committed to ensuring all girls receive the necessary skills for a strong foundation in leadership, specifically when it comes to in financial literacy. We strive to provide entrepreneurial programming that prepares girls to lead financially responsible lives. The Cookie Program does just that while also giving girls the opportunity to gain self-sufficiency and confidence.

Girl Scouts will also help support local military men and women again this year by collecting donations for Operation Cookie Drop. Operation Cookie Drop is a local community service project that delivers a sweet taste of home to the military through donated boxes of Girl Scout Cookies. Customers can donate funds and boxes of cookies at local cookie booths and through individual sellers. With just over a decade of contributions, Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines has a goal to collect 100,000 boxes this year to reach our one million boxes donated goal. All donations to Operation Cookie Drop go towards each girls’ total box count and Girl Scouts receive proceeds from every box donated to help fund new leadership adventures. When girls participate in Operation Cookie Drop, they also have the opportunity to earn two limited-edition patches.

In addition to the limited-edition patches, starting this year, girls can unlock a unique, limited-edition Cookie Pro 2018 patch which celebrates the cookie entrepreneur skills of Girl Scouts. Girls will also have the chance to be featured on a Girl Scout Cookie package and one girl per Girl Scout grade level will be selected as a Top Cookie Pro 2018. Those selected will travel to New York City to participate in an incredible cookie box photo shoot, as well as meet Girl Scout USA professionals and learn about valuable business skills.

“According to the Girl Scout Research Institute, girls are clear they need and want financial literacy skills to help them be successful,” said Lisa Jones, CEO of Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines. “The Girl Scout Cookie Program is often their first introduction to financial literacy, as well as other important life-skills such as decision making, people skills, and business ethics. Through the program girls have the chance to build their leadership skills, while also gaining self-sufficiency and confidence.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program begins on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Girl Scouts will sell cookies door-to-door, at booths, and online through Digital Cookie 2.0 powered by Smart Cookies, an online platform and partnership with IBM enabling girls to sell cookies through personalized websites and e-marketing efforts.

For more information on the Girl Scout Cookie Program, please visit our website: http://www.nccoastalpines.org/en/cookies/about-girl-scout-cookies.html