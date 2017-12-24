New Biltmore exhibition follows 20th anniversary of ‘Titanic’

It was 20 years ago, on Dec. 19, 1997, when “Titanic” sailed into movie theaters capturing hearts across the country, and setting the stage for what would be a record win at the Academy Awards. In just two months, costumes from the Oscar-winning film will star in the first large-scale exhibition inside America’s largest home when Biltmore launches Glamour on Board: Fashion from Titanic the Movie.

Opening Feb. 9, 2018, this exhibition of fashions features hats, gowns, jewelry and tuxedos worn by Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kathy Bates and others filling the grand rooms once lived in by George and Edith Vanderbilt. With these garments, Biltmore’s guests will have perfect examples of the luxurious wardrobes favored by transatlantic travelers like the Vanderbilts in the early 1900s.

Parallels between the film and Biltmore don’t stop there. The exhibition will include the story of the Vanderbilts’ own plans to sail on Titanic’s maiden voyage. At the last minute, they decided to sail instead on Titanic’s sister ship, the RMS Olympic.

Biltmore is the only location to see these Oscar-winning costumes on display. The exhibition will run through May 13, 2018.