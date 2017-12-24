Special memories from the past

Greetings and Merry Christmas to all!

By the time you read this, Christmas Day will almost be here. So please grasp the reason for the season. Relax, enjoy, eat and share lots of love. “Tis the Season to be jolly!”

A special thanks to that have supported us this year. God bless you and thanks to all that donated items for our Christmas party celebration. It’s the little things that count. It is more blessed to give than receive. Make a point to give someone something during this season of love. Always keep in mind the real reason for the season.

My article will be short this week, but I do want to share some memories of time past. I like the way my Grandma dressed and the way she cooked. She always had some “sweet bread” in the cabinet. Just hearing her say, “Eloise, get them youngins some cake and milk.”

I have fond memories of my mother cooking collards and Japanese fruit cake for Christmas. I have fond memories of my mother never throwing anything away, like the jar with assorted buttons and another with pins and needles. She would save cans to store stuff in; my grandmother was so smart.

Memories are treasures and words of wisdom. Often people who criticize your life are usually the same people that don’t know the price you paid to get where you are. Today believe these three words of wisdom, “You are capable.” As we enter this new year, set goals, make plans, and don’t procrastinate!! Try to love people that you have problems with in 2017!

Life is too short to miss blessings!! Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!! Live, love and laugh!!

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

