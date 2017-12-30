Pearson receives certificate from DAR

Frances Pearson receives a certificate for 60 years of service in the Daughters of the American Revolution. She has, members said, touched many lives through the DAR and has been an inspiration to her fellow members. Frances is a member of the Richard Clinton Chapter in Sampson County. For information on the DAR call 592-3031.

