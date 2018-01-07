Starting a new year at the Garland Senior Center

Happy New Year!

Last year was great; this year will be greater! It’s a new day and a new beginning. When we think of the bad things that occurred in 2017, we need to quickly think of the good things and focus just on the good. God is good and His mercy endureth forever.

We are ready to get back in the saddle at the Garland Senior Center. We are looking for new ideas and better ways to serve our senior community. I felt good this morning when my phone started ringing and the seniors were asking me if the center was open. The seniors were eager to come back and enjoy the fellowship with the other center members. They were ready to exercise, eat healthy and enjoy life at the center.

I was so happy during the holidays as I shopped, folks were stopping me to say, “Hey, you are the lady that writes Under the Shade Tree with The Sampson Independent. Please keep writing. I look forward to reading your article.” So for you, my folks, I will try to stop and write even in my busiest moments.

Oh my! “Shaggin for Santa” was a blast! It was a success. We had so much fun in the midst of working hard. Let’s give all of us a great big shout out! We thank Robert Stroud, Joey Warren and Ross Kimbro for their hard work. We also thank Donnie Lamm with Nissan of Clinton for the sponsorship of this event. I cannot leave out the volunteers that helped with “Shaggin for Santa”; volunteers are vital to the life-blood of the Department of Aging. Staring out the new year being a volunteer would bring much joy to your life. Think about it….. We would love to have you come and volunteer for the Department of Aging!

Words of wisdom for the new year: sometimes you have to stop worrying, wondering and doubting. Have faith that things will work out, maybe not how you planned, but just how it’s meant to be. Always remember “Birds of a feather flock together” and understand the power of prayer. One small prayer can change your life. Always look for the best in everyone. Don’t criticize until you know all the details.

Lastly, together we stand; divided we fall. Trust in the Lord with all your might!

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

