Mary Bezier, owner and operator of Toad Song Farm in Clayton, speaks to Clinton Garden Club members during their Jan. 2 assembly. Bezier gave a program ‘All about Lavender’and passed out fragrant Lavender ‘wands’ to each member present. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Clinton-GardenClub2.jpg Mary Bezier, owner and operator of Toad Song Farm in Clayton, speaks to Clinton Garden Club members during their Jan. 2 assembly. Bezier gave a program ‘All about Lavender’and passed out fragrant Lavender ‘wands’ to each member present.