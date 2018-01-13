Girl Scout cookies are back!

RALEIGH — They’re back! The amazingly delicious and leadership-driven Girl Scout Cookies. The 2018 Girl Scout Cookie Program is celebrating over 100 years of the largest girl-led business with favorites including Thin Mints®, Caramel deLights®, Peanut Butter Patties®, and the return of the popular Girl Scouts S’mores™. Mark your calendars because these tasty treats will be sold throughout central and eastern North Carolina from Saturday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, March 4.

Participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program is a long-held and cherished tradition for girls, families, volunteers, and customers — but, it’s more than what’s in box. Girl Scouts have been using the power of the cookie to help build powerful leadership experiences and make the world a better place. From raising money for recent hurricane victims to supporting council-sponsored events where girls can develop new skills in STEM, the outdoors, entrepreneurship, and more – the Girl Scout Cookie Program supports girls on their path to leadership while broadening their experiences and opportunities.

Since 100 percent of the net revenue raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program stays with the local council and troops, customers who purchase Girl Scout Cookies are not only getting a delightful treat—they are also making an important investment in their communities.

Girl Scout Avery Page’s troop elected to use their cookie proceeds to plant a garden for a community without readily accessible fresh fruit and vegetables. “People from very different walks of life came together to bring fresh produce to people in need. The seeds of change were planted in that neighborhood… and it all started with the proceeds from cookie sales,” said Page.

In addition to making a local impact, Girl Scout Cookie sales also functions as a true financial literacy program, teaching girls essential skills to succeed personally and professionally, including goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Through the program, girls become leaders in business and sales, learn how to manage finances, and gain self-sufficiency and confidence in handling money. Everything girls do in Girl Scouts is designed to help them grow into women steeped in the courage, confidence, and character necessary to make the world a better place – and the Girl Scout Cookie Program is no different!

This year, the council is also celebrating 13 years of Operation Cookie Drop, a community service project that brings a sweet taste of home to military men and women deployed far from home. Over the last 12 years, girls throughout central and eastern North Carolina have donated over 900,000 boxes of cookies to the military and this year their goal is to reach one million boxes donated by the close of the Girl Scout Cookie Program on March 4. Girls will collect donations during Walkabout Week, at cookie booths, and through the council’s website.

The Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines’ Cookie Program will run through Sunday, March 4. Locally, all Girl Scout Cookie varieties are $4 per box. To find cookies on sale near you, visit www.girlscouts.org/cookies. For information about Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines’ 2018 cookie season, visit www.nccoastalpines.org.

