Stewart, McClintic wed

Katherine McQueen Stewart and Abbot Henderson McClintic, Jr., both of Morehead City, were married at 6 p.m. on January 6, 2018 at The Kenan Chapel of Landfall in Wilmington. The Reverend Dr. John B. Pollock from St. Andrews Episcopal Church was the presiding priest.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry LaFayette Stewart III of Fayetteville. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Curt Seifart, Sr. of Charlotte; and the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry LaFayette Stewart, Jr. of Clinton.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Abbot Henderson McClintic of Wilmington. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Pate, Jr. of Laurinburg; and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Newton McClintic, Jr. of Lynchburg, Va.

The bride wore an ivory silk Alencon lace A-line dress with her mother’s Alencon lace veil. She carried a bouquet of peonies, roses and greenery.

The bride was escorted by her father.

The matron of honor was Mrs. Whitner Stewart Kane of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. The bridesmaids were Anne Butler Stewart of Chapel Hill, and Mrs. Caroline McClintic Flannery of New Bern. The flower girls were Lucy Whitner Kane and Anna Palmer Kane of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

The best man was the groom’s father. The groomsmen were William Newton McClintic III of Washington, D.C. and Gary Owen Flannery of New Bern.

A reception was held at The Wrightsville Manor in Wilmington following the ceremony.

The bride is a graduate of The Fayetteville Academy. She was presented at the 2003 North Carolina Terpsichorean Debutante Ball. She received her bachelor’s degree in Business from The Terry School of Business at the University of Georgia, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She is the Vice-President of Tysinger Promotions in New Bern.

The groom is a graduate of Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg, Va. He attended the University of South Carolina where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He received a Culinary Arts degree from Wake Technical Institute in Raleigh. He is a realtor with Keller Williams Realty in Morehead City.

After a honeymoon to Thailand, the couple will reside in Morehead City.