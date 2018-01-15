Words of wisdom from the Garland Senior Center.

Greetings everyone! We wished for snow and we got it. I made snow cream and it was so good. My granddaughter loves it so I put some snow in the freezer for later. She grew up in Hawaii, so it is a welcomed treat for her. I will admit I am glad it is gone. This is the first cold winter in a long time. My seniors were so glad to be back at the center for fellowship, devotion, exercise and a hot lunch. I love my seniors and I believe they love me, too.

We welcome anyone to the center; we accept new ideas. We are looking for Jane to come back in a few weeks for jewelry making. It is so fun. As we sit around talking, we learn so much. Our elders have so much wisdom and knowledge. They can help us, if we only listen. They live by the Bible and quote scripture quickly. Becky Jenkins said, “You get to know the man”, “lean not to your own understanding, but put your trust in the Lord.”

Willa Smith’s favorite scripture is, “Put no other God before me.” She says her best advice from her mama when she left home was always say your prayers, always keep enough bus fare to get back home, and never let your right hand know what your left hand does.

Advice from my daddy was to keep a good name. A man’s name is like his face – always seen in a public place. Your name will be there before you get there.

I would like to leave you with the 10 Words of Wisdom:

1- be the change

2- what you think, you become

3- where there is love, there is life

4- learn as if you will live forever

5- your health is your real worth

6- have a sense of humor

7- your life is your message

8- action expresses priorities

9- your greatness is being able to remake yourselves

10- find yourself in the services of others

Look at these words and apply them to your life; 2018 is a new year. It’s a new season! Be positive and make a difference. Live, Love, and Laugh while sitting under the Shade Tree of Life. With God all things are possible!

Marie Faircloth

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

