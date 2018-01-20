Local educators attend NCCAT

CULLOWHEE — Several area educators attended programs held at the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching, a recognized national leader in professional development programming for our state’s teachers.

Participating educators from Sampson County Schools included Tiarra D. Newkirk and Jessica K. Simmons of Hargrove Elementary School, and Janet Taylor of Union Middle School.

Taylor was named the NCCAT 2016–2017 Jean P. Powell Honored Educator Scholar, and Centeno was named the NCCAT 2017–2018 Jean P. Powell Honored Educator Scholar. It was the late Mrs. Powell, while NC teacher of the year, whose active voice and vision prompted North Carolina leaders to create a center for public school teachers. Powell’s idea became a reality when the North Carolina Legislature officially established the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching. Mrs. Powell’s four children established this scholarship in honor of their mother. It pays tribute to her lifelong commitment to the teaching profession. The program gives tribute to outstanding individuals and educators by providing scholarship funds in their names.

Participating educators from Clinton City Schools included Jesus R. Centeno and Lauren M. Faison of Langdon C. Kerr Elementary School, and Sarah A. Faison and Tereza Triolo of Sampson Middle School.

Increasing teacher effectiveness is fundamental to improving public education. NCCAT provides teachers with new knowledge, skills, teaching methods, best practices and information to take back to their classrooms. NCCAT conducts a wide variety of high-quality professional development for pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers. For more information about NCCAT visit www.nccat.org or call 828-293-5202.