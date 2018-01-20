UMO to host Astralis Chamber Ensemble

MOUNT OLIVE — On Thursday, Jan. 25, the University of Mount Olive will host the Astralis Chamber Ensemble. The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall, 207 Wooten St., in Mount Olive.

Astralis Chamber Ensemble is an innovative and dynamic ensemble performing with much acclaim across the globe. The husband and wife duo of Angela Massey, flutist, and Taylor Massey, clarinetist, form an expressive and vibrant ensemble. Their accompanist, Miles Massicotte, is hailed as a truly extraordinary artist showing a dazzling display of pianistic prowess.

The ensemble aims to make classical music more successful through performing a wide range of musical selections. They strive to support the development new music by also recognizing the talents of today’s composers.

For more information, contact Franklin Gross at wgross@umo.edu.