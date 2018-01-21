Seniors share love of center

Well, well, it looks like snow again this week! At least when I wrote my column, the weather forecasters were calling for us to get some more. What can I say, “There is a man that can work when no man can hinder; a man that can hinder when no man can work. Leave it to God. He’s in control. What can we do? Just accept!”

I am always writing about happenings at the center, what we are going to do, so this week I thought I would spotlight a few folks. I will let them tell you or express their feelings. First, I will talk to Clara Robinson. Clara said, “The first day I came to the center, I thought this is not for me! But a few days later I came back;I came back to try it again. I thought to myself this place has a lot of things going on.”

Clara went on to say that she grew to love many of the other seniors that attended and she enjoyed the exercise and the devotions. She also commented on the good fellowship and the good food Marie Faircloth provides for them. The things she does extra, like cooking corn bread fritters and baking tater tots and those good healthy snacks Marie gives us. Clara goes on to say, “I haven’t missed a day since I started coming some years ago.”

Let’s hear from Gertie Herring. She started attending the center in 2007. She said, “It’s a blessing to come and fellowship with other seniors. My mind is continually thinking about my friends at the center. I just love Ms. Marie. She is an inspiration to all of us here at the center.”

Let’s hear from Sabina Gamos. She is 91 years old and has been coming to the center since 1970! Sabina said, “I like to volunteer, sew and exercise, but the best thing is the fellowship.” Sabina is from the Philippines and she is such a blessing to all of us. Sabina is an ambassador for the center; she strives to encourage other seniors to come and join us!

We are happy to partner with the Garland Community Action Committee. They will do great things like planning programs for the community.

Greatness grows in Garland. Let’s work together. Together we stand; divided we fall. Look for more Senior News next week. Stay connected to the “Shade Tree”. Don’t just sit around; get up, start moving and make your way to the Garland Senior Center. It’s a place where great things happen! Live, Love and Laugh!

Marie Faircloth http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Marie-Faircloth-2.jpg Marie Faircloth

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

