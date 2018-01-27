An Evening with UMO set for Feb. 10

MOUNT OLIVE – The University of Mount Olive Alumni Board is set to host its second annual “An Evening with UMO” event on Saturday, Feb. 10. The event will take place at 6 p.m. at The Farm, 215 Batten Road in Selma.

The event is hosted by the UMO Alumni Association and will feature dinner, dancing, live music by Spare Change, and five large ticket raffle items. Raffle items will include a Wilmington escape, four-night cruise to the Bahamas for two, tour of fine dining, Raleigh entertainment, and a retreat to Asheville. All proceeds will go to benefit student scholarships.

For more information about this event, contact Brooke Bitzenhofer at bbitzenhofer@umo.edu.