Girls unleash their inner G.I.R.L. through outdoor experiences

RALEIGH — With the record-breaking cold temperatures and snowfall this past January, girls and families are eagerly counting down to warmer weather and all that it brings – including Girl Scout summer camp! This summer, campers will have the opportunity to unleash their inner G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) while experiencing exciting camp, leadership, and high-adventure sessions at all three of our resident camps. In addition to a wide-variety of sessions and amenities, including an alpine tower at Camp Mary Atkinson, Tree House units at Camp Graham, and dolphin-watching at Camp Hardee, Girl Scout summer camp offers girls the opportunity to try new things, make new friends, and develop important leadership and outdoor skills. The best part? All girls rising grades 2-12 are welcome! Camp registration opens Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. and campers do not have to be Girl Scouts to register and attend.

Girl Scout camp is open to all girls because we believe in the power of outdoor experiences. Studies have shown that when girls get outdoors and spend time in the natural world the benefits are impressive – and lifelong. According to the Girl Scout Research Institute (GSRI), outdoor experiences provide girls the opportunity to improve their health, practice cooperation and teamwork, and venture beyond their comfort zone while developing new skills and higher confidence in themselves and in their abilities. Most importantly, at Girl Scout summer camp girls take the lead in an all-girl safe space where they’re free to explore, learn, and have fun.

“For over a century, camping has been a cornerstone of the Girl Scout experience and our council remains committed to ensuring all girls have the opportunity to take part in everything that camp has to offer,” said Keli Diewald, Camp and Outdoor Program Executive, Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines. “Our research has shown that when girls take the lead as part of outdoor activities they are more likely to seek challenges and develop a strong sense of self all while making new friends and developing an appreciation for nature. We’re excited to continue to bring unforgettable camp experiences to G.I.R.L.s across central and eastern North Carolina, and beyond.”

Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines offers three amazing resident camps located in Johnston, Vance, and Beaufort Counties. While each camp offers some unique, all three feature core camping activities including archery, watersports, hiking and field games, arts and crafts, and swimming. Girls can also register to attend specialty sessions focused on outdoor cooking, nature photography, the environment, and more. Horse camp and surf camp are also available for select grades levels. Campers and families are also invited to attend free open house events where they can experience the magic of camp first-hand before the summer begins. Visit http://www.nccoastalpines.org to RSVP for one of our open house events held in late Feb. and early March.

Registration for Camp Mary Atkinson in Johnston County, Camp Graham in Vance County, and Camp Hardee in Beaufort County opens Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. All girls rising grades 2-12 are invited to attend. Overnight and day camp sessions are available. To register online call 919-782-3021 or visit http://www.nccoastalpines.org. Financial assistance is available to those that quality.

The camps

Camp Hardee, located in Beaufort County, is on the Pamlico River and popular camp activities include sailing, canoeing, and hiking. Camp Open House will be Feb. 25 from 1 – 4 p.m.

Camp Mary Atkinson, located in Johnston County, features an Alpine Tower, a variety of water activities, and horse camp. This camp is homebase for all adventure trips and also offers day camp sessions in additional to local/area day camps across the council. Camp Open House will be on Mar. 4 from 1 – 4 p.m.

Camp Graham, located in Vance County, features a large lake front, horse camp, and tree house units. Camp Open House will be on Mar. 11 from 1 – 4 p.m.

All Camp Open House events are free and families can register at http://www.nccoastalpines.org.