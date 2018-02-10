Local teen competes for the Miss Teen title

Gemmaury Edison of Rose Hill was recently selected to participate in the 2018 Miss Teen pageant competition that will take place Sunday, Feb. 25. Edison learned of her acceptance into this year’s competition when the pageant announced their selections following interviewing in the local area. Edison submitted an application and took part in an interview session that was conducted by this year’s pageant coordinator.

Edison will be competing for her share of thousands of dollars in prizes and specialty gifts that will be distributed to contestants. Edison will be competing in the Miss Teen division, one of four divisions that will have young ladies ages of 7 through 20 competing in modeling routines, which include Casual Wear and Formal Wear. Most importantly, Edison will display her personality and interviewing skills while interviewing with this year’s judging panel. Personality is the number one aspect that each contestant is judged on during all phases of competition.

If Edison were to win the title of Miss Teen, she would represent her community at the National Competition that will take place in Orlando, Florida. Over $30,000 in prizes and awards will be presented at the National Competition while each winner enjoys this expense paid trip of five nights and six days in Orlando, Florida.

Community businesses, organizations, and private individuals will assist Edison in participating in this year’s competition by becoming official sponsors to her. Through sponsorship, each contestant receives all the necessary training, rehearsals, and financial support which will allow Edison to become a very confident and well-prepared contestant in this year’s pageant.

Any business, organization, or private individual who may be interested in becoming a sponsor to Edison may contact the Miss Teen pageant coordinator at 1-877-910-4190, 0r call/leave a voicemail with Edison’s mom, Gina, at 910-337-2594. Edison’s email is also open to sponsors – Gemmedison@gmail.com